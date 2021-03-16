Denied permission for chopper landing, Kamal Haasan cancels campaign in Namakkal district

The campaign schedule of Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Hassan in Komarapalayam and Bhavani on Tuesday, was cancelled after permission was denied by district administration for the landing of his helicopter.

According to party functionaries, the MNM leader was to land at a helipad in a private school in Komarapalayam and was to campaign in Komarapalayam and Bhavani regions on Tuesday afternoon. He was scheduled to proceed to Salem for campaigning later. However, following lack of permission from the district administration, the Namakkal, Erode schedule had to be cancelled and he is to land at Salem airport for campaigning in various parts in Salem.

Namakkal Collector K. Megraj said that as per rules, political parties have to seek permission at least 48 hours ahead of the event to ensure necessary security measures.