Denial of venue for T.M. Krishna book release: ‘Manu dharma’ mindset to blame, says Thirumavalavan

Days after Kalakshetra Foundation withdrew permission to use its auditorium to release Magsaysay awardee T. M. Krishna's book on mridangam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday charged that it was proof that the country was being ruled by those who had faith in ‘Manu dharma’.

After Kalakshetra Foundation, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry for Culture, cancelled the permission at the last minute, the book release function took place at the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai.

Participating in the release of the book, Sebastian and Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the author had shed light on the mridangam makers not to evoke pity or sympathy, but to ensure democratisation in society.

“Democratisation alone can reduce the contradictions and confrontations in society and pave way for better understanding between various sections,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the relationship between mridangam makers and players was actually a manifestation of the relationship and confrontations in society and history.

Government support

Recalling the request made by the mridangam makers that he should get government support for them as they were not considered for awards and other recognitions, he wondered if this was the status of mridangam makers, what would be the respect enjoyed by those making ‘parai’.

“Parai is the music instrument of the working class and it was the first percussion instrument of humans. All instruments need skin of the cow and the agony in the mind of Palghat Mani Iyer for using the skin has been powerfully captured in the book,” he said.

Mr. Krishna himself said the relationship between mridangam maestro Palghat Mani Iyer and his mridangam maker Fernandes was difficult to comprehend as it was trapped in time.

Book excerpt | Keeping the cow and brahmin apart | Inside the world of mridangam makers

He brought to the venue mridangam makers from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and released the book in their presence.

“Criticise the book. If it raises questions in the mind of the reader, the book will serve the purpose,” he said.

Writer Rajmohan Gandhi, who received the copy, said the book was “remarkable and path-breaking” and captured the hierarchical Indian society, which was inter-dependent.

“The top layer needs the bottom layer. In the relationship, there is mutual need for each other. There is also ignorance and contempt at one side and silent indignation on the other side. Krishna has captured the relationship,” he said.