Denial of permission for SL war victims’ memorial meeting deplored

May 17 Movement convenor Thirumurugan Gandhi on Sunday criticised the State government for revoking permission to organise a memorial meeting at Elliots Beach in Chennai for the ethnic Tamils killed on May 17 during the final phase of the Sri Lankan civil war in 2009,

Mr. Gandhi told journalists that it was inexplicable that a government in Tamil Nadu would prevent a memorial meeting for Tamils from taking place while the Canadian government recently passed a resolution to observe ‘Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day’.

“Why can’t the DMK, which claims to stand for State rights and welfare of Tamils, allow us to hold a memorial for Tamils? The [erstwhile] AIADMK government feared the BJP government. But why is the DMK government scared of us?” he asked, adding that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must explain why permission was denied.

“Comrades of Periyar are not allowed to light a candle for the Tamils. Will they ban Vinayaka Chaturthi processions?” he asked.

Supporters of the May 17 Movement courted arrest near the Besant Nagar bus depot.

VCK leader Vanni Arasu took part. MDMK leader Vaiko, who was expected to participate, did not attend the meeting.