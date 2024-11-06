Demonstration calling for protection of Brahmins a attempt to malign DMK govt: A. Raja

Strongly reacting to a recent demonstration in Chennai, which called for protection of the Brahmin community, DMK deputy general secretary A. Raja on Tuesday said that not even a minor incident of violence had been reported against Brahmins in Tamil Nadu during the past four years.

In a statement, the former Union Minister contended that the speakers at the recent demonstration spoke of late leaders Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and M. Karunanidhi in a derogatory manner and were “planning to malign the image of the DMK government in the guise of calling for protection of Brahmins.”

Pointing to the social strata that existed both in the north and south of Indian peninsula since ancient times, Mr. Raja contended that there was discrimination in the name of manu dharma. “Tamils followed a way of life that treated everyone equally,” he said, referring to couplets from the Tirukkural.

“The recent demonstration was only a reflection of a section of people who are attempting to project themselves above others. It was not a demonstration seeking protection but to instill their societal pride,” Mr. Raja alleged. He pointed out that over 90% of those occupying secretary posts in the Narendra Modi-led Union government departments were Brahmins. In the case of judges, a majority of them were Brahmins, he said.

“In Tamil Nadu, reservation was being followed as per the legislation and all were being provided with posts depending on their educational qualification without any discrimination. How can it be accepted when Brahmins consider themselves higher and others lower in south India, especially in Tamil Nadu” the former Union Minister questioned.

‘Project in bad light’

In his reaction to actor Kasthuri’s reported remarks that those other than Brahmins who were entering government service were into bribery, Mr. Raja contended that she had been ignorant of the oppressed sections of society. By her remarks, she had “attempted to project Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in bad light”, Mr. Raja alleged. “To project Brahmins as people above others, she had painted the oppressed sections as those from the criminal background.”

Calling out some of the actor’s reported remarks, Mr. Raja said it was not to be accepted to portray women and officers from other communities in a derogatory manner.

“This is yet another expression of Aryan dominance. The Dravidian model of governance would not remain a mute spectator. We would not let Aryam rise,” he said.

