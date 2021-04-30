Demolition of unauthorised construction: HC

MADURAI

30 April 2021 21:59 IST

Taking a serious view of yet another case of unauthorised construction, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered demolition of the unauthorised portion of a residential building at Tharanallur in Tiruchi.

The court was hearing the petition filed by R. Prabhakar who complained that his neighbour, T. Kumaran, had constructed a building in violation of the approved building plan. The unauthorised construction should be demolished, the petitioner said.

Hearing the petition, a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi quashed the order passed by the Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner that asked the two parties to reach a compromise over the issue.

Mr. Prabhakar said his neighbour had encroached upon the public road in front of the building to an extent of 5 feet. A provisional order was passed against Kumaran to remove the unauthorised construction.

After he failed to comply with the order, the authorities initiated prosecution against him under Tiruchirappalli City Municipal Corporation Act and a charge sheet was filed against him.

Kumaran paid a fine before the Judicial Magistrate. The authorities concerned ought to have taken steps to demolish the unauthorised portion of the building, the petitioner said.