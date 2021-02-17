Demolish Stalin’s malicious campaign, Palaniswami tells cadre

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has appealed to the party cadre to meet every voter to tell them about the development Tamil Nadu had witnessed under AIADMK’s rule and its welfare schemes which alone would smash DMK president M.K. Stalin’s venomous campaign against the ruling party.

Addressing a public meeting at Chidambara Nagar on Wednesday evening, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Stalin was receiving petitions from the public. He should explain the action he took on the petitions he had received from the public during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. He resumed the drama of receiving petitions from the public again since the Assembly election was fast approaching, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Though the DMK was sharing power at the Centre for 13 years, Tamil Nadu got nothing good from their rule while the ‘party’s first family’ thrived in all spheres after securing lucrative ministerial berths.

Addressing members of the party’s Information Technology and Youth Wings earlier, Mr. Palaniswami appealed to them to take to the people the government’s welfare schemes, development projects executed, industrial investments made in Tamil Nadu for creating several lakhs of employment opportunities, revolution being made in education, etc.

The State government that ensured signing of 304 MoUs in the Global Investors Meet held in January 2019 to attract industrial investments of ₹3.05 lakh crore. The State, even during the pandemic, managed to attract 73 investments to provide employment to over a lakh youth.

MoUs for industrial investments proposals, worth about ₹ 28,000 crore, were signed on Tuesday to provide employment to over 67,000 youth. For the industrial investments in the southern districts, the government was offering 50% subsidy in land cost and investment subsidy.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education had moved up from 32% in 2011 to 49% in 2020, he added.