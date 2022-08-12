Tamil Nadu

Democracy facing a difficult situation: Alagiri

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 12, 2022 00:08 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 00:35 IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said India’s democracy is facing a difficult situation and facing question marks over its future, as the nation gears up to celebrate its 75th year of independence.

In a statement, he alleged that all the institutions have been under attack under eight years of the Narendra Modi government Mr. Alagiri also pointed out that inequality has risen and alleged that poor and middle class people have suffered due to the wrong economic policies of the BJP government.

He also called for people to think towards saving India from the BJP, as they celebrate the 75th year of Independence.

