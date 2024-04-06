GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demands of government employees, teachers will be fulfilled once there is a regime change at the Centre: Stalin

April 06, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday assured that the demands of the government employees and teachers would be fulfilled once the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre.

In a statement, he alleged that the AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was enacting a drama for the election by stating that he cared for the government employees. During the AIADMK regime, they put out an advertisement on salaries of government employees and Mr. Palaniswami, as Chief Minister, ignored their demands. He has got no locus standi to speak about government employees now, Mr. Stalin said.

The AIADMK has never stood by the government employees and teachers, and the AIADMK government was the first in India to implement the New Pension Scheme, Mr. Stalin pointed out. “The previous AIADMK regime has pushed Tamil Nadu into financial stress and we are rectifying the situation and implementing schemes,” Mr. Stalin said.

He listed out the various measures implemented by the DMK government, including the hike in dearness allowance and withdrawal of cases filed against government employees by the AIADMK regime. “There has been a delay in fulfilling some of the demands, but they are not ignored. The delay is due to the financial stress caused by the AIADMK regime,” Mr. Stalin said.

Once there is regime change at the Centre, Tamil Nadu’s financial situation would improve and all the demands would be fulfilled, he assured the government employees and teachers. He also sought their support for the INDIA bloc.

