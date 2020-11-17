Demand gap in transplantationsneeds to be addressed: Tamilisai

‘2.5 lakh people need kidney transplants’

The Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Monday highlighted the need to increase the number of renal transplantations in India to address the gap in the demand.

Releasing the “Handbook of Renal Transplantations in Developing Countries” through video-conferencing at a function organised by Madras Medical Mission (MMM) hospital here, Dr. Soundararajan said that though there were 2.5 lakh people who needed kidney transplants annually, only around 10,000 transplants were happening in the country.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, the handbook was the initiative of Georgi Abraham, Director - Nephrology, MMM, and Anusha Rohit, Head, Microbiology, and a senior consultant at the hospital.

Stating that the book was a timely intervention, Dr. Soundararajan said that it would be hugely helpful for the next generation of caregivers.

“Most of our medical books have foreign authors and it’s a matter of pride that such a comprehensive book has been authored primarily by the Indian medical fraternity,” she said