Demand for white paper on expenditure under SC, Tribal Sub Plan

Amount earmarked under sub-plans utilised for other purposes, says MLA

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA M. Chinnadurai, representing Gandharvakottai constituency, on Friday demanded a White Paper from the State government on the expenditure incurred under Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP).

As per the SCSP and the TSP, of the State’s total welfare expenditure plan outlay every year, money proportional to the State’s SC and ST population is earmarked respectively for both the sub-plans. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly during the discussion on budgetary demands for the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department, Mr. Chinnadurai alleged that majority of the allocation under the sub-plans over the years were being made on general schemes and not specifically for the welfare of the people belonging to SC and ST community.

Both Mr. Chinnadurai and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA M. Babu, appealed to the government to enact special legislation to tackle the increasing number of “honour killings” reported in the State.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA M. Babu said Section 107 and 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were often being misused, predominantly against minorities and the Scheduled Castes, by revenue officials and police, by making them execute a bond under the pretext of preventive measures to ensure peace. They are later threatened with false allegations and alleged violation of conditions mentioned in the bond, he said. He urged the government to issue clear guidelines to prevent misuse of such provisions.

Mr. Chinnadurai urged the government to address the delays in students from SC and ST communities receiving their scholarship amount under different schemes. He also wanted the State to address inordinate delays in issuance of community certificates, particularly to tribal communities. Mr. Babu demanded that a high-level committee be set up to look into issues faced in schools and hostels run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare (ADTW) department and recommend measures to address them. Pointing out that at least 83 schools run by the department remained single-teacher schools, he appealed for appointing adequate number of teachers in all the schools.