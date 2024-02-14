ADVERTISEMENT

Demand for special plan to protect Tamirabharani

February 14, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamirabharani Padhukapu Iyakkam (Tamirabharani Protection Movement) has written a letter to BJP national president J.P. Nadda, requesting the party to announce a special for the protection of the river in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In its letter, the movement said there was a need to stop waste from factories and quarries from polluting the river, mark the exact boundaries of the river and strengthen its banks. The letter requested that a promise be made by the BJP that a special project on the lines of the one launched for the Ganga would be implemented for protecting the Tamirabharani.

The office-bearers of the organisation have also approached various political parties in Tamil Nadu and urged them to include the revival of the river in their election manifestos.

