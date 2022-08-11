Tamil Nadu

Demand for inclusion of Dalit Christians in SC list

Staff Reporter CHENNAI August 11, 2022 00:27 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 00:27 IST

The CSI Diocese of Madras and one of its wings, Department of Dalits and Adivasi Concerns, on Wednesday appealed for support from Tamil Nadu government for the long-pending demand of Dalit Christians to include them in the Scheduled Castes list.

In a conference organised here, the organisations highlighted how late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi passed a resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly in support of the demand. The organisations said that they wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to advise all the DMK MPs to raise this demand in Parliament.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The organisations appealed that MPs from all political parties, particularly those belonging to Dalit communities, should support their demand in the parliament.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They pointed out that many Christian dioceses across the country have been observing August 10 as “black day” every year, as this was the date when an order was issued by the President of India in 1950 to exclude Dalit Christians from SC list.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Read more...