Demand for inclusion of Dalit Christians in SC list

August 11, 2022 00:27 IST

Organisations appeal for MPs to raise the issue in Parliament

The CSI Diocese of Madras and one of its wings, Department of Dalits and Adivasi Concerns, on Wednesday appealed for support from Tamil Nadu government for the long-pending demand of Dalit Christians to include them in the Scheduled Castes list.

In a conference organised here, the organisations highlighted how late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi passed a resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly in support of the demand. The organisations said that they wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to advise all the DMK MPs to raise this demand in Parliament.

The organisations appealed that MPs from all political parties, particularly those belonging to Dalit communities, should support their demand in the parliament.

They pointed out that many Christian dioceses across the country have been observing August 10 as “black day” every year, as this was the date when an order was issued by the President of India in 1950 to exclude Dalit Christians from SC list.