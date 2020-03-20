Demand for hand sanitisers goes up

VELLORE

20 March 2020 01:15 IST

Supply chain disrupted, retailers left clueless

Demand for hand sanitisers spiked considerably from December to March, according to medical representatives and suppliers.

An assistant manager from a supermarket in Sankarampalayam, claimed that the supply chain was cut some three weeks ago, as soon as the news of COVID-19 spread in India. “We did not see this much demand earlier, when we supplied huge quantum of sanitisers during the last few months,” he said.

Similarly, a retailer had no idea when the supply would reach his shop, located on the Officers’ Line, Vellore.

Advertising

Advertising

An exclusive survey on the availability was taken on Thursday, where its was found out that bigger supermarkets, which normally stock hand sanitisers, were left out of supply for the past three weeks. Similar was the situation in Sankarampalayam, Thorappadi, Velapadi, Bagayam, Vellore Town, Katpadi and Tharapadavedu.

Whereas handwash, tissue papers are available in super markets run by the multinational companies.

Health officials advise that people should disinfect countertops and other frequently touched surfaces to help contain the virus, as well as use alcohol-based hand sanitisers and soap to clean their hands.

A market supplier from Vellore said, “We are making every effort to meet two ends meet. But the supply level had come down due to the virus outbreak, as we are facing huge labour shortage.”

“Many of the local brands use women workforce in their factories for this job but due to the declared holidays for school and college children, they are not coming to work,” he said.

The demand has increased as number of offices, commercial centres, educational institutions have placed orders in large numbers, for which the manufacturers are toiling now. This could be adjusted once we get the first batch of supply by this weekend, he added.

Makers of household cleaning supplies are ramping up production to meet the demands.