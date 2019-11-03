Demand for escalators at Ambur railway station grows

Various fora, from passengers welfare association, traders association, business associates, have expressed a strong demand for the construction of escalators at Ambur railway station, a main midway station on the Chennai-Bengaluru-Coimbatore rail map.

In this station, commuters point out that the trains are stopped on platforms 2 and 3 and a gateway has been made from Platform 1. These two platforms could be accessed through a staircase from platform 1. Instead of using the stairs located at the far end of the platforms, passengers could be seen crossing the tracks often.

"Ambur is a crucial transportation hub in this region and on many occasions senior citizens and women, in their urgency to catch the trains, have met with accidents. With major trains such as Brindavan Express and Kovai Express stopping at Ambur, the passenger population has grown steadily and it is imperative to have an escalator here," said Israr Ahmed, regional chairman southern region, Council for Leather Export.

Passengers at the Ambur railway station said that Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Pernambut are the three major industrial clusters of leather industries comprising tanneries and shoe manufacturers. Ambur is the major contributor in the form of revenue from industries and trading houses, which numbers around 50,000. The station provides connectivity to a population of over one lakh.

Firdaus K. Ahmed, district chairman, Lions Club International, District 324-A4, said, "Representations have been sent to the honourable railway minister in this regard. In August this year, me and a few representatives accompanied Ramanathapuram Member of Parliament, K. Navaskani to meet the Minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal, at his office in New Delhi. We have learnt that the Minister has forwarded the same requests to the railway officials at Chennai Division to consider the proposal for an escalator.

"We hope that the railway authorities would take appropriate action to commence the construction of escalators before this fiscal," he said.

"The growth in passenger traffic over the years and commercial bookings, has resulted in earnings of railways, and it should be spent on infrastructure facilities, which is the need of the hour," said E. Vijayaraj, president, Ambur Consumer Protection Movement.