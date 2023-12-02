Demand for electricity in T.N. increases by more than 7.5% in 10 months

December 02, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The energy demand in Tamil Nadu increased by more than 7.5%, in the 10-month period from January to October this year, negating the feared impact of the steep power tariff revision effected last year for low- and high-tension consumers. Chennai city, which accounts for one-fourth of the energy consumed in the State, also reported an increase in demand by more than 8%.

A senior official of Tangedco said the State and the city had shown positive power demand and consumption patterns this year, compared with the same period last year. The official said the State posted a growth of 7.56% in demand, with the highest demand of 19,387 mega watt (MW) recorded in April and the consumption touching a high of 11,625 million units (MUs) in August. The city, which recorded an overall increase of 8.17% in demand, registered the highest demand of 4,300 MW and the highest consumption of 2,494 MUs in June.

The consumption increased by 6.38% in the State, and 7.76% in the city.

The official said that since 2013, the peak demand touched an all time high of 4,300 MW this year, up 14.27% over the previous year and the highest in a decade. The annual consumption in the city has also increased over the years and stands at 24,000 MUs as against 14,872 MUs in 2013.

The official attributed the increase in demand and consumption to various factors, including extended summer, commercial activities picking up, and a good harvest season.

