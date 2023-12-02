HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Demand for electricity in T.N. increases by more than 7.5% in 10 months

Chennai city, which accounts for one-fourth of the energy consumed, reports a rise in demand by more than 8%. The rise has been attributed to various factors, including the extended summer

December 02, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of high voltage transmission line at Near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district on November 1, 2023.

A view of high voltage transmission line at Near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district on November 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The energy demand in Tamil Nadu increased by more than 7.5%, in the 10-month period from January to October this year, negating the feared impact of the steep power tariff revision effected last year for low- and high-tension consumers. Chennai city, which accounts for one-fourth of the energy consumed in the State, also reported an increase in demand by more than 8%.

A senior official of Tangedco said the State and the city had shown positive power demand and consumption patterns this year, compared with the same period last year. The official said the State posted a growth of 7.56% in demand, with the highest demand of 19,387 mega watt (MW) recorded in April and the consumption touching a high of 11,625 million units (MUs) in August. The city, which recorded an overall increase of 8.17% in demand, registered the highest demand of 4,300 MW and the highest consumption of 2,494 MUs in June.

The consumption increased by 6.38% in the State, and 7.76% in the city.

The official said that since 2013, the peak demand touched an all time high of 4,300 MW this year, up 14.27% over the previous year and the highest in a decade. The annual consumption in the city has also increased over the years and stands at 24,000 MUs as against 14,872 MUs in 2013.

The official attributed the increase in demand and consumption to various factors, including extended summer, commercial activities picking up, and a good harvest season.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.