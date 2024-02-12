Demand for 14 LS seats and 1 RS seat was not my view: Premalatha

February 12, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Monday clarified that her earlier statement that her party will join an alliance with any party that offers 14 Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya seat was not her stance or that of the party high command, but was the view expressed by the district secretaries.

Ms. Premalatha said her remarks following a meeting with district secretaries were misinterpreted by the media.

“It was just a first consultative meeting with district secretaries to know their views. We will hold further meetings and announce our final decision. That is what I said post the meeting,” she said.

“A majority of our district secretaries said we should contest the polls alone. Some said we should join the DMK alliance. Others felt we should ally with the AIADMK. There was also a view that we should side with the BJP,” Ms. Premalatha said.

“The district secretaries expressed a view that we shall form an alliance with a party that offers 14 Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat, as was the case with our alliance for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

Ms. Premalatha said the DMDK had not started any official talks on an alliance, and those leading the respective alliances should initiate the talks.

