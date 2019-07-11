Delta farmers take to inter-cropping in a big way

Inter-cropping of millets, pulses and oilseeds is on in a big way in the Cauvery delta to provide relief to farmers who lost their main source of livelihood late last year when lakhs of coconut trees were uprooted by Cyclone Gaja.

This measure is a stop-gap arrangement as it will take seven years for farmers to start reaping monetary benefits from coconut trees again, said an official of the Agriculture Department.

Of the 50,250 hectares of land to be covered, sowing has been completed on 46,158 hectares.

The remaining area will be covered by October. Pulses account for nearly 38,000 hectares of the entire area with the remaining area covered with oilseeds (7,000 hectares) and pulses (5,250 hectares). Of ₹20 crore set apart for the purpose, around ₹19.9 crore had been spent.

As for the distribution of coconut palm seedlings, around 4.1 lakh seedlings were distributed by the department.

Of the planned re-cultivation of horticultural crops on about 24,535 hectares of land, around one-third had been covered.

With regard to the proposed establishment of poly greenhouse over 96,000 sq. m. in seven districts, Pudukottai and Dindigul districts have got the facility erected on 10,000 sq. m. each. Likewise, against the anticipated coverage of about 40,000 hectares under micro-irrigation (MI), work orders were issued for about 10,000 hectares, of which around 2,100 hectares were brought under MI.

Funds disbursed

In terms of financial assistance approved under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), ₹568 crore had been disbursed to coconut growers against the sanctioned ₹685 crore. In the case of other agricultural crops, nearly ₹13 crore was given and about ₹30 crore to those whose horticultural crops got damaged.