Delta farmers sceptical of Rajini effect on Cauvery

Scepticism seems to pervade the mood of a cross-section farmers as they reflected on cine super star Rajinikanth’s decision to foray into political space. It will be interesting for them to hear from him any plausible means to solve the vexed Cauvery tangle.

In fact, this singular issue would be the major acid test he would face in Tamil Nadu politics, the farmers say as they overtly and tacitly refer to his Karnataka moorings.

“Though we welcome Mr. Rajinikanth’s decision to enter political space in Tamil Nadu, we need to wait for him to take concrete steps towards a comprehensive political journey. For that, he must have a thorough understanding of the issues confronting the farmers. It will be interesting to hear from him his opinion on resolving the Cauvery water sharing issue,” says Arupathy P. Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Cauvery Delta Districts.

“Perhaps I wonder whether he will be consistent at all in his initial political moves. Nobody can judge the direction he could take. He has not come out with any idea on any issue confronting the State. It’ll be too premature to expect from him any tangible solution for any of our problems at this stage,” opines Mannargudi S. Ranganathan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association.

Mr. Rajinikanth has never spoke in clear terms on the struggles for securing the due rights of Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery issue. He did not raise his voice when several Tamils were targeted in Karnataka during stirs there. His political entry would not mean much to farmers with regard to the Cauvery issue. There is no use expecting a solution from him on the farmers’ issues, observes P.R. Pandian, coordinator, Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Tamil Nadu, reflecting the mood of the delta farmers.