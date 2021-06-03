Delta farmers press for effective water management

THANJAVUR

03 June 2021 23:36 IST

They hail decision to release water from Mettur dam on June 12

Representatives of the Cauvery delta farmers have welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s decision to release water for irrigation from the Mettur dam on the scheduled date of June 12. But they have called for efficient water management to see them through the paddy cultivation seasons this year.

The farmers, who are getting ready for the ‘kuruvai’ cultivation, have urged that desilting in the delta districts be completed before the water flows through the Grand Anicut into the Cauvery, the Vennar and the Grand Anicut Canal.

G. Srinivasan, a farmer of Ganapathi Agraharam, says the groundwater has gone down considerably in some areas because of the hot weather conditions in the recent days. He has urged the government to release an adequate quantum so that the water will reach the tail-end areas within a week and the ‘kuruvai’ cultivation taken up with filter-points will not be affected for want of water.

Advertising

Advertising

N.V. Kannan, Thanjavur district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxists), wants the repairs to the irrigation channels and canals completed well before the water reaches them.

He has demanded an effective water management plan, aligned with the south-west monsoon. He has urged the government to take steps through the Union government to ensure that the water to be released by Karnataka in June, July and August in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order is realised in the Mettur dam.

P.R. Pandian, general secretary, Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, has said that with the announcement, the farmers will take up paddy cultivation with confidence.

V. Jeevakumar, State deputy president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Thozhilalargal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI(M), has urged the government to repair the riverbanks near the Grand Anicut that were damaged during the construction of bridges and culverts so that the water will reach the tail-end.