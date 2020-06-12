Delta farmers elated over water release

Release of water from the Stanley Reservoir, Mettur, for irrigation in the Cauvery delta region on Friday has brought cheers to the farmers who have prepared their fields for taking up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation this season with confidence.

Welcoming the release of water, 60-year-old R.Sukumaran, State vice-president, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangangalin Kootiyakkam said that this was the fifth time in his life that he had witnessed lifting of shutters of the Stanley Reservoir on the scheduled date of June 12.

Since a majority of irrigation channels and canals have been desilted and in view of the sufficient storage at the Mettur Dam, the Public Works Department should not adopt turn-system in releasing water into the irrigation channel network in delta region this time, he said.

V.Veerasenan, president of Nasuvini Riverbed Farmers Welfare Association, has called upon the government not to release water into the east and west Mettur Canal in Salem district simultaneously.

Pointing out that when the Mettur Canal project was completed in 1956 it was decided that water from Mettur Dam would be released into these two canals on August 1 to ensure that water for irrigation to the delta region was made available at the Grand Anaicut, Mr.Veerasenan regretted that this practice was not adhered to by the PWD in the recent past.

Water was released into these two canals in 2017 but not to the delta districts. Further, inflow into these canals was ensured even beyond December during the last few years, he said.

He called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K.Palaniswami, to ensure that the rights of delta farmers over the Cauvery river was not disturbed at a time when they were gearing up to take up `kuruvai’ cultivation after nearly 8 years.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur Collector has indicated that the shutters of Grand Anaicut were likely to be lifted on June 16 depending on the arrival of the Mettur water here.