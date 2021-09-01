Delimitation of wards on the cards

They could be increased to 75 in Salem Municipal Corporation

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Tuesday told the Assembly that delimitation of wards in Municipal Corporation, including Salem Municipal Corporation, was under the consideration of the government.

Replying to a special calling attention motion moved by DMK member R. Rajendran, the Minister said the government had already received a lot of requests for delimilitation based on increase in the population. He said the population of Salem Municipal Corporation as per the 2011 census was 8.29 lakh and it had increased to 9.52 lakh in 2021.

Mr. Rajendran said the wards in Salem Municipal Corporation could be increased to 75 since it had a population of over nine lakh.