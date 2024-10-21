Delimitation making us rethink small families, remarks T.N. CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (October 21, 2024) spoke of a possible change in the general mindset, favouring more children instead of small families, in light of the “threat” posed by a possible delimitation process, which is expected to reduce the number of seats of less populated States in Parliament.

Mr. Stalin made the observation at a function organised by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, in which he presided over the weddings of 31 couples.

“In those days, they bless (couples) by saying, ‘Be blessed with 16 and live prosperously. Sixteen did not mean children but riches,” Mr. Stalin said, citing the book Manamakkalukku, authored by late Tamil scholar K.A.P. Viswanatham.

In his speech, Mr. Stalin quoted the late scholar to list out the 16 riches – maadu (cow), manai (land), manaivi (spouse), makkal (people/children), kalvi (education), kelvi (reasoning), arivu (intelligence), ozhukkam (discipline), nilam (land), neer (water), vayadhu (age/long life), vaganam (vehicle), ponn (gold), porul (material assets), bogum (yield/harvest), and pugazh (fame).

“But when we are facing a situation where the number of seats in Parliament is to decrease, it has come to question as to why we should have a small family. And it has made us think as to why we should not go for 16 children. We should not forget that too. Be that as it may, I request the newlyweds to give your children beautiful Tamil names,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, however, did not elaborate any further on the “threat” posed by the possible delimitation process and chose to wind up his speech.

Ministers K. Ponmudy and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, elected representatives, religious leaders, and senior officials were present on the occasion.