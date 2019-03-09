Delhi HC stays trial against TTV

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the trial proceedings against Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran in a case of allegedly bribing of Election Commission officials to get the ‘two leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK.

The High Court sought response of the Delhi Police on Mr. Dhinakaran’s plea challenging framing of charges against him by a trial court here. It listed the case for further hearing on March 20.

The Delhi police chargesheeted Mr. Dhinakaran in 2017. The Delhi police had cited two media executives working for private television channels, the Director of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and the staff of the hotel from where accused Sukesh Chandrashekar was arrested, besides Income Tax officials and police personnel, as prosecution witnesses in the case.

EC decision upheld

Last week, the Delhi High Court upheld a decision of the EC to allot the ‘two leaves’ symbol and AIADMK name to the group of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam saying it enjoyed ‘a clear majority’ both in the organisational and legislative wing of the party.