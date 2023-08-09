HamberMenu
Delhi CM Kejriwal thanks his T.N. counterpart Stalin for voting against Delhi Services Bill

After the Delhi Services Bill was adopted in the Parliament, Mr. Stalin termed August 7, 2023 a black day and contended that that BJP-led Union government would have more control over bureaucracy over Delhi.

August 09, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (right) during a function at Chennai. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (right) during a function at Chennai. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK president M.K. Stalin thanking the DMK for voting against the Delhi Services Bill in the Parliament.

Mr. Kejriwal further said he looked forward to Mr. Stalin’s “continued support in the fight against forces that were undermining the Constitution.”

In his letter, Mr. Kejriwal said that he was certain that Mr. Stalin’s “unflinching loyalty towards the principles of our Constitution” would be remembered for decades and further “looked forward to your continued support” in the fight against forces that were undermining the Constitution.

“I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for your party’s support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023. I would like to place on record the heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside the Parliament,” Mr. Kejriwal said in his letter.

After the Bill was adopted in the Parliament, Mr. Stalin termed Monday, August 7, 2023 a black day and contended that that BJP-led Union government would have more control over bureaucracy over Delhi.

