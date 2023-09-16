HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Delegation of all-party MPs to meet Shekhawat, push for water release by Karnataka

Led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, the delegation will urge the Jal Shakti Minister to direct Karnataka to release water to T.N. as per the orders of CWMA/CWRC, says CM Stalin

September 16, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a meeting of DMK MPs on Saturday. It was decided that parties that are a part of INDIA would highlight in Parliament the failure of the BJP government. 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a meeting of DMK MPs on Saturday. It was decided that parties that are a part of INDIA would highlight in Parliament the failure of the BJP government. 

A delegation of all-party MPs from Tamil Nadu, led by Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, will meet Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and urge him to prevail upon the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to order the release of 12,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday.

In a statement here, he said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted normal rain in the Cauvery catchments in Karnataka between September 13 and 15. “The delegation would submit a memorandum to the Minister urging him to direct Karnataka to release water based on the orders of the CWMA/Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC),” he said.

Mr. Stalin said a long legal battle resulted in the Supreme Court fixing the quantum to be realised at Biligundlu on February 2, 2018. Moreover, as per the final direction of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and a Supreme Court order, water should be shared on a pro rata basis during distress period. “As per the orders, Tamil Nadu should have received 103.5 tmc till September 14. But it has received just 38.4 tmc,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the storage at the Mettur dam was 69.25 tmc and water was released on June 12 for Kuruvai and Samba cultivation on the basis of normal monsoon predicted by the IMD. “Since Karnataka has not released Tamil Nadu’s share and the CWMA and the CWRC could not find a solution, Tamil Nadu filed a petition in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Recalling the Karnataka government’s statement that Tamil Nadu’s demand was unjustifiable since the State had increased its ayacut area and the State’s letter to the Union Jal Sakthi Minister stating Tamil Nadu would get adequate water during the northeast monsoon, Mr. Stalin said, “Karnataka’s claims are not true.”

Meeting of MPs

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin chaired a meeting of DMK MPs, at which it was decided that the parties, which are part of INDIA, would highlight in Parliament the failure of the BJP government.

The resolution decided to fight against the Centre’s Vishwakarama Yojana, stating that it would encourage traditional family avocation and prevent youths from attending colleges. Making a strong case for increasing the slab for creamy layer among the Backward Classes to ₹25 lakh per annum, the resolution demanded implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations in the Central government employment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.