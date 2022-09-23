Delegation from T.N. headed for Tokyo and Seoul to attract investments in footwear space

Main focus is on the footwear sector, says Minister Thangam Thennarasu

Sangeetha Kandavel CHENNAI
September 23, 2022 23:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation from Tamil Nadu, led by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, is heading for Tokyo and Seoul for a week to attract investments in the footwear space and also meet companies that already have investments in the State. “We will be visiting Tokyo and Seoul. We are organising roadshows. The main focus is the footwear sector,” the Minister told The Hindu.

The DMK government has set an ambitious goal to make Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030, and the footwear and leather sector are key areas that are being given a push. Last month, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the Footwear and Leather Products Policy 2022, through which the State aims to attract investments to the tune of ₹20,000 crore and create over two lakh jobs. This policy will be valid till March 31, 2025, and will be periodically revised.

Mr. Thennarasu further said the team (which includes officials from Guidance Bureau) would also visit companies such as Hyundai, Samsung, Kobelco and other firms that have already established their presence in the State. “This is more of a courtesy call to assure them that the State will provide any support whenever required,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Japan, the team will also be meeting Nagamine Makoto, the Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Currently, Tamil Nadu is home to over 200 Japanese companies and around 589 business establishments. Japanese companies and establishments are in the manufacturing sector producing automobiles, transport equipment, machinery, electric machine and chemicals among others. The State houses over 150 Korean companies and is home to over 4,000 Koreans, forming the biggest expat community. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app