September 01, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:36 am IST - CHENNAI

A delegation of officials from Telangana visited Chennai on Thursday to study the implementation of the Tamil Nadu government’s flagship Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

The officials include four IAS officers, an IFS officer and an Officer on Special Duty in the office of the Telangana Chief Minister, an official release said.

