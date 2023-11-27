ADVERTISEMENT

Delegation from Japan’s Kochi Prefecture visits Chennai to explore potential tie-ups

November 27, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The delegation is in Chennai to build business to business and people to people relationship

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation comprising senior government officials and businessmen from Kochi Prefecture, Japan visited Chennai to explore potential tie-ups in Tamil Nadu.

The delegation is in Chennai to build business to business and people to people relationship and the idea is to get a proper perception on both sides, Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan, Chennai, said at a business networking meeting organised by the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Hamda Kenji, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labor, Kochi Prefectural Government said the Kochi Prefecture is along the coast of island of Shikoku. Given the advantage of abundant water, it has a presence of agriculture and marine based industries, he said. “Unfortunately, we may not have a presence of a big company like Toyota. But we have companies which have niche technology,” Mr. Kenji said.

He also pointed out that the region receives the highest rainfall in Japan and is prone to floods and earthquakes and disaster management is one of the key focus areas. A presentation made at the event showcased strengthens across agriculture, paper industry, tourism and effective tools for disaster management.

Representatives from companies like Shimanto Concrete Ltd., Hitoto Corporation Ltd., Nippon Kodoshi Corporation among others made presentations about their work and kind of tie-ups they are looking at.

Ties between India and Japan are growing and there is potential to take it further. The ties-ups between micro, small and medium enterprises is also important, N Kumar, Chairman of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

