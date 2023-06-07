HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delay in southwest monsoon’s arrival leaves T.N.’s water managers worried about Cauvery river

As of June 6, 2023, Mettur dam’s water level stood at 103.7 ft as against its full level of 120 ft, while on the corresponding day last year, the figure was higher at 114.63 ft; a further delay in the onset of the monsoon could affect T.N.’s water inflows in the coming months, officials said

June 07, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - CHENNAI

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan
Water is due to be released from the Mettur dam on June 12 for irrigation. File

Water is due to be released from the Mettur dam on June 12 for irrigation. File | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

With the Mettur dam, the lifeline of the Cauvery delta, getting ready for the commencement of water release for irrigation on the customary date of June 12, the delay in the south-west monsoon’s arrival is causing anxious moments to Tamil Nadu’s water managers, especially those monitoring the Cauvery’s flows. 

The monsoon has already missed its onset date of June 4 over Kerala, though the Meteorological Department, while forecasting the date last month, provided a margin of four days. As on Tuesday evening, there was no clarity over the advent of the rains, in the light of the influence of a developing cyclonic system over the southeast Arabian Sea. Water managers are also worried over the pattern of inflows that Tamil Nadu may get in the coming months if the onset gets delayed further.

As on the morning of June 6, 2023, Mettur dam’s water level stood at 103.7 ft (full level: 120 ft) with the storage being 69.72 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) against its capacity of 93.47 TMC. On the corresponding day last year, the figures of water level and storage were higher, 114.63 ft and 85.164 TMC respectively.

Rainfall during the monsoon, over the catchment of the Cauvery in Karnataka and Kerala, has been taken into account while arriving at the quantum of water to be released from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. Of the total annual quantity of 177.25 TMC to be provided under the Supreme Court’s judgement of 2018, Tamil Nadu is to get 123.14 TMC during June-September, which marks the period of the monsoon.  

ALSO READ
Kuruvai cultivation yet to gain momentum in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts

Since 1991, on 20 occasions, Tamil Nadu realised less than its share of water during June-September, as stipulated by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in its interim (1991) and final (2007) orders and by the Supreme Court even though, at the end of the water year (June-May), in some years, the State had received a higher quantity than the overall annual figure, the latest being in 2021-22. 

As for coverage in the Cauvery delta under the short-term Kuruvai season, it remains to be seen whether the State will be able to continue with its dream run of 2021 and 2022 or hold on to its normal coverage of 3.2 lakh acres. The coverage was 4.9 lakh acres in 2021 and 5.36 lakh acres in 2022.  

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / rains / Kerala / agriculture / water / water rights / community water management

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.