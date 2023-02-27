Delay in release of approval process handbook worries T.N. engineering college heads

February 27, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Engineering colleges are awaiting the release of the All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) approval process handbook for the academic year 2023-24. The AICTE usually issues the booklet by the end of December or January every year.

The delay in publication has left college heads with no idea about the approval process for technical institutions for the next academic year. Technical institutions are mandated to get the AICTE’s approval annually. A section of college managements believes the Central government’s proposal to implement the National Education Policy 2020 from the next academic year could have delayed the process of finalisation of the handbook.

“We are hoping the handbook will be released by March. It will give us a clear picture of how to plan for the next academic year. For instance, the handbook provides details of how a college should proceed to start a new course,” explained a college principal.

Anna University, the affiliating body for all engineering colleges in the State, has issued circulars to colleges regarding its affiliation norms. Vice Chancellor R. Velraj conducted meetings with college principals and informed them that apart from assessing institutions on their performance, marks would be awarded on the basis of available facilities, including libraries, laboratories, principal and faculty qualifications, and academic processes and placement. The colleges have been instructed to conduct an academic audit with an external expert of their performance during the year as well, and those details should be provided when the University inspection team asks for them.

“This time the V-C has said a system of marks will be used and the University’s process may be rigorous. We believe the University will be vigilant with regard to the rules, as the V-C wants it all streamlined,” claimed another college principal.

Earlier this month, the AICTE conducted an online orientation programme with colleges pan-India, regarding the processes, but teachers say the handbook would crystallise what the Council has proposed.

Meanwhile, the Council has issued a circular to its approved institutions to adhere to the reservation policy of the State or Central government implemented in the last three years, while appointing “human resource” or faculty. The colleges have also been advised to send their details to the Council.