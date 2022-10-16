Delay does not mean there will be no exemption from NEET, says Stalin

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on October 16, 2022 said he still had the hope that Tamil Nadu would be exempted from the NEET for admission to medical colleges.

“Do not come to the conclusion that it will not happen because there is a delay. The BJP is inflicting social injustice and the party would be taught a lesson in the [2024] Lok Sabha polls,” he said through a recorded question answer session Ungalil Oruvan.

Mr Stalin said the goal of the DMK was to win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. “There should be a government at the Centres which will have faith in federalism and social justice. We will take efforts to achieve it at the time of elections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reiterating that affinity between party cadres was as important as ideology and political principles, Mr Stalin said he placed a thrust on camaraderie and ideology while addressing the general council of the party recently.

“The DMK should guide the country and it should continue to rule Tamil Nadu,” he said.

To a question on when would relaying of roads and construction of stormwater drainages be completed, the Chief Minister alleged Chennai had presented a disfigured picture because the AIADMK government in the last ten years [2011-2021] had not implemented a project to improve its infrastructure.

“There is a compulsion to relay the damaged roads and reconstruct stormwater drainages that are neglected. We have decided to improve the infrastructure so that people would not face any hardship during natural disasters,” he explained.

Mr Stalin said he had fully understood the hardship of the people since works were being implemented simultaneously across the City. “I request you to bear with the hardship for some time. Short-term problems will ultimately pave the way for long-term benefits,” he said, adding that the project cost for Chennai was ₹4,560 crore.

The Chief Minister said he was personally visiting various sites once a week and had issued directions for completion of works before the monsoon.

Asked how he was able to keep his body and mind in shape, Mr Stalin said he had meticulously planned his work and allot time accordingly. “I do exercise in the morning and go for a walk in the evening. I eat proper food and take care of my health. You will never feel tired if you have more work. There is no secret,” he said.

To a question on the BJP’s alleged attempt at running a "parallel government" through the Governor, Mr Stalin said the Constitution had clearly stipulated the powers, roles and limitations of a Governor, who was nominated and a government that was elected by people.

“There will be no problem if the stipulations of the Constitution are understood. There will be no unnecessary controversy, he said.

Recalling his speech in the Legislative Assembly that the DMK government had fulfilled 70 per cent of its promises, Mr Stalin said if the state’s finances were healthy and the Centre co-operated with the state, the government could have evolved more welfare schemes.

“I do not want to speak about negative issues alone. My style of functioning is to achieve whatever is achievable,” he further said.

Asked about his achievements and challenges, he said "the smile on the faces of the people" was his achievement. “The financial crisis is my challenge,” he added.