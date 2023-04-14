ADVERTISEMENT

Deity in Coimbatore temple decorated with cash, jewels worth ₹6 crore on Tamil New Year

April 14, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

This has been an annual practice and the amount of money used for decoration varies every year.

The Hindu Bureau

The presiding deity of Ambigai Muthumariamman Temple at Kattur in Coimbatore decorated with currency notes worth ₹6 crore in Coimbatore on April 14, 2023, to mark Tamil New Year | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Marking the Tamil New Year day, the deity of Kattoor Ambigai Muthumariamman temple in Coimbatore was decorated with cash and jewels worth ₹6 crore on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Since morning, the temple witnessed a beeline of devotees and the numbers started swelling as the day progressed.

Devotees thronging Ambigai Muthumariamman Temple at Kattur in Coimbatore, on the occasion of the Tamil New Year on April 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

On Tamil New Year Day, Chithirai Thirunaal, the popular belief among the people is that they should wake up in front of money, fruits and jewels. Hence, the temple used to decorate the deity with cash and jewels and provide a feast to the eyes of the devotees, said the temple priest who sought anonymity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This has been an annual practice and the amount of money used for decoration varies every year.

This year, the deity was decorated with currencies in the denomination of ₹100, ₹200, ₹500 and ₹2000 notes worth ₹3 crore and jewels worth the remaining ₹3 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US