Deity in Coimbatore temple decorated with cash, jewels worth ₹6 crore on Tamil New Year

April 14, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Marking the Tamil New Year day, the deity of Kattoor Ambigai Muthumariamman temple in Coimbatore was decorated with cash and jewels worth ₹6 crore on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Since morning, the temple witnessed a beeline of devotees and the numbers started swelling as the day progressed.

On Tamil New Year Day, Chithirai Thirunaal, the popular belief among the people is that they should wake up in front of money, fruits and jewels. Hence, the temple used to decorate the deity with cash and jewels and provide a feast to the eyes of the devotees, said the temple priest who sought anonymity.

This has been an annual practice and the amount of money used for decoration varies every year.

This year, the deity was decorated with currencies in the denomination of ₹100, ₹200, ₹500 and ₹2000 notes worth ₹3 crore and jewels worth the remaining ₹3 crore.