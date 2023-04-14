HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deity in Coimbatore temple decorated with cash, jewels worth ₹6 crore on Tamil New Year

This has been an annual practice and the amount of money used for decoration varies every year.

April 14, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The presiding deity of Ambigai Muthumariamman Temple at Kattur in Coimbatore decorated with currency notes worth ₹6 crore in Coimbatore on April 14, 2023, to mark Tamil New Year

The presiding deity of Ambigai Muthumariamman Temple at Kattur in Coimbatore decorated with currency notes worth ₹6 crore in Coimbatore on April 14, 2023, to mark Tamil New Year | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Marking the Tamil New Year day, the deity of Kattoor Ambigai Muthumariamman temple in Coimbatore was decorated with cash and jewels worth ₹6 crore on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Since morning, the temple witnessed a beeline of devotees and the numbers started swelling as the day progressed.

Devotees thronging Ambigai Muthumariamman Temple at Kattur in Coimbatore, on the occasion of the Tamil New Year on April 14, 2023

Devotees thronging Ambigai Muthumariamman Temple at Kattur in Coimbatore, on the occasion of the Tamil New Year on April 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

On Tamil New Year Day, Chithirai Thirunaal, the popular belief among the people is that they should wake up in front of money, fruits and jewels. Hence, the temple used to decorate the deity with cash and jewels and provide a feast to the eyes of the devotees, said the temple priest who sought anonymity.

This has been an annual practice and the amount of money used for decoration varies every year.

This year, the deity was decorated with currencies in the denomination of ₹100, ₹200, ₹500 and ₹2000 notes worth ₹3 crore and jewels worth the remaining ₹3 crore.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.