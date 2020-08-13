Defying govt. order, Hindu Munnani to instal Ganesha idols in 1.5 lakh locations in State

Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam announced here on Thursday that Ganesha idols will be installed in 1.5 lakh different locations across the State for the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations on August 22, in defiance of the State government’s directions.
The government announced on Thursday that permission would not be granted for installing idols in public places for Vinayaka Chathurthi in an attempt to arrest the spread of COVID-19. However, Mr. Subramaniam said in a statement that the idols will be installed as planned earlier with “adequate precautionary and safety measures”.
He condemned the State government for taking an “anti-Hindu stance” by not permitting the installation of idols in public places. Noting that the Supreme Court allowed the conduct of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in June, Mr. Subramaniam said that Hindu Munnani had requested the government to allow Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations with restrictions in place.
“For the past 36 years, Hindu Munnani has been celebrating Vinayaka Chathurthi as Hindu unity festival with fervour,” Mr. Subramaniam claimed in the statement.
