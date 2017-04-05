Deficienciesremain unaddressed

In its review of the Indian Railways’ preparedness with regard to disaster management, the CAG report had stated that safety inspections to identify system failures and generic shortcomings were not being conducted on a regular basis.

There were no definite schedules of inspection and all divisions across the railways were not equally covered in the inspection. Many of the shortcomings noticed during the previous safety audits remained unattended, according to the findings of the review.

The report pointed to deficiencies in the provision of Self-Propelled Accident Relief Trains (SPARTs), Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) and Accident Relief Medical Vans (ARMVs) in all Zonal Railways. The ART/ ARMVs were located in the yard, which was not easily accessible, and it was difficult to reach the location within the stipulated period in the absence of proper concrete pathway, it noted.

The Public Accounts Committee, in its Sixteenth report, pointed out grave inadequacies in the provision of, and persisting deficiencies in the maintenance of, essential relief and rescue equipment such as SPARTs, ARTs, ARMVs, breakdown cranes and the like.