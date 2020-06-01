Defer power tariff hike: CII Puducherry

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Puducherry has urged the government to defer the power tariff hike recommended by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission.

A CII team led by M. Sankaranarayanan, chairman, putforth the demand during a meeting with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan urged the Chief Minister to defer the tariff hike proposed by JERC for 2020-21 and also requested him to consider waiving the fixed charge for three months.

The increase in electricity tariff would impact the competitiveness of industry in the State especially in the current difficult situation, he added.

The CII pointed out that MSMEs were already facing the slowdown due to the lockdown and any upward revision of electricity tariff would further impact the growth of the MSME sector which contributes substantially to the economic growth and employment generation in the State.

The CII team also briefed Mr. Narayanasamy on the various initiatives taken on the socio-economic front especially in the context of COVID-19 and reiterated its collaborative role in working for the revival of economic activity in the State.