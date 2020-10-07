‘Defer opening schools’

PUDUCHERRY

07 October 2020 01:23 IST

All India N.R. Congress leader N. Rangasamy on Tuesday urged the government to defer its decision to start academic activities from October 8.

Mr. Rangasamy, in a statement, said the opening of educational institutions would hamper efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

There are reports that opening of educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh had led to the spread of the novel coronavirus among students.

The government could wait for a while to take a decision on the issue of opening schools in the Union Territory, Mr. Rangasamy added.