Tamil Nadu

‘Defer opening schools’

All India N.R. Congress leader N. Rangasamy on Tuesday urged the government to defer its decision to start academic activities from October 8.

Mr. Rangasamy, in a statement, said the opening of educational institutions would hamper efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

There are reports that opening of educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh had led to the spread of the novel coronavirus among students.

The government could wait for a while to take a decision on the issue of opening schools in the Union Territory, Mr. Rangasamy added.

