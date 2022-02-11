Defer implementation of district residency programme for PGs, association urges Health Dept.

CHENNAI

Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association urges Health Department

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the Health Department to defer the implementation of District Residency Programme for postgraduates of 2020-2023 batch.

In a letter to the Health Secretary, the association pointed to a proposal of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to implement the District Residency Programme for PGs of 2020-2023 batch. In its communication dated February 3, the DME asked deans of government medical colleges to set up a committee under the academic cell to coordinate and monitor implementation of the residency programme. The deans were asked to get the willingness — three options of their choice from a given list of district/taluk hospitals — from each postgraduate to work in the district headquarters hospitals.

The SDPGA said these PGs have worked in all three waves of COVID-19, and lost their academic programmes, routine clinical experiences and surgical skills due to the pandemic. They have also not completed their mandatory special postings.

In such a situation, implementation of the three-month District Residency Programme would limit their clinical and surgical hands-on experience and academic programmes, the association said. Service PGs already had adequate experience in national health programmes and promotive, preventive and rehabilitation services under the umbrella of National Health Mission.

The association said a notification in this regard was issued by the Medical Council of India, which is now dissolved, while the present agency, National Medical Commission has not issued any new notification regarding the programme for the batch.