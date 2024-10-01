GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defence Accounts Department Day celebrations held in Chennai

It is observed annually on October 1 to mark the restructuring of the department to its modern form

Published - October 01, 2024 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu, Shankar Jiwal highlighted the measures to be taken to prevent defence pensioners from being victims of cybercrimes and spoke elaborately on the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu Police for resolving such cases at the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) Day celebrations, which is observed annually on October 1 to mark the restructuring of the department to its modern form.

As part of the celebrations, various cultural activities/sports competitions were conducted at the office of the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Chennai. Defence pensioners from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and DAD were honoured on the occasion. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to the officers/staff of the CDA Chennai involved in the prompt initiation of Defence Family Pension and speedy redress of pensioner grievances.

