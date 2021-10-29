Defects in plastering work at K.P. Park tenements: report

It recommends reassessment of structural quality of a building

The Centre for Urbanisation, Building and Environment (CUBE), which was engaged to assess the quality of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Kesava Pillai (K.P.) Park at Pulianthope here, has found “unacceptable workmanship” and “extensive defects” in cement plastering work.

Importantly, the report raised concerns over the quality of concrete in structural elements in one of the four blocks that were assessed. The report suggested a reanalysis of the structural adequacy of this block.

In two other blocks, the quality of a few of the total samples did not meet the required standards. The report recommended repair and refitment work to address these concerns.

According to the executive summary of the report made public by TNUHDB on Thursday, CUBE had assessed the quality of 864 apartment units in four blocks in one of the two clusters at K.P. Park. The other cluster, which has a total of 1,056 units, was not included in the assessment.

CUBE assessed the quality in three broad categories — concrete structural elements, non-structural and fit out materials, and workmanship.

On non-structural and fit out materials, the report said that no major physical defects were observed except for “extensive defects in cement plaster”. In nearly 70% of the samples collected from ceilings, lofts, beams, walls and columns, the cement content was significantly lower than the required specifications

It said that “unacceptable workmanship of plastering” was one of the major and most critical defects observed in most of the tenements.

The report said that shortcomings observed in tiling works and improper sealing of closets and floor taps were contributing to the widespread seepages observed in the buildings. This has in turn led to dampness, blistering of wall papers, and peeling off of paints.

Pointing out that unauthorised modifications to toilets and plumbing lines by some of the allottees of the houses have further complicated the seepage issues, the report said that such modifications should be stopped.

While ill fitting windows and grills posed safety and security concerns, shortcomings in many aspects of electrical work posed major hazards. The committee was constituted after allottees raised concern over the quality. Sources at TNUHDB said that P.S.T. Engineering Construction has already begun the repair works suggested by the committee.