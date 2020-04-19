Tamil Nadu

Deer dies after a chase by dogs

A spotted deer that strayed into the town on Saturday died after it sustained head injury when street dogs tried to hunt it down.

The deer was roaming in Meenakshipuram near Old Bus Stand on Saturday morning when it was chased by the dogs. It tried to scale the compound wall of a house in a bid to escape but hit the wall and died of head injury.

Alerted by the residents, Forest Range Officer Mahesh and his team rushed to the spot and retrieved the dead deer. Since there was no vehicular movement due to the lockdown, the deer is suspected to have strayed into the town from its habitat on the Kayathar -Ottapidaaram stretch.

Apr 19, 2020

