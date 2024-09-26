Deepavali discount sales inaugurated at Co-optex

District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar inaugurated the Co-optex annual Deepavali sale on Tuesday, offering a 30% discount across all products.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the outlet has set a sales target of ₹5 crore for the Deepavali season from its six centres in the district.

According to a press release, the sale features a premium collection of silk sarees, including Kancheepuram, Arani and Thirubhuvanam silk sarees, alongside a range of cotton sarees from various parts of the State. In addition, export-quality quilts, aprons, table mats, curtains, and bed linen are available as part of the festive collection.

Co-optex is also offering a monthly savings scheme ranging from ₹300 to ₹3,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.