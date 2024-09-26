ADVERTISEMENT

Deepavali discount sales inaugurated at Co-optex

Published - September 26, 2024 12:56 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar at Co-optex during the launch of its Deepavali special sale in Cuddalore.

District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar inaugurated the Co-optex annual Deepavali sale on Tuesday, offering a 30% discount across all products.

This year, the outlet has set a sales target of ₹5 crore for the Deepavali season from its six centres in the district.

According to a press release, the sale features a premium collection of silk sarees, including Kancheepuram, Arani and Thirubhuvanam silk sarees, alongside a range of cotton sarees from various parts of the State. In addition, export-quality quilts, aprons, table mats, curtains, and bed linen are available as part of the festive collection.

Co-optex is also offering a monthly savings scheme ranging from ₹300 to ₹3,000. 

