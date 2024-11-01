A 12-year-old boy died and as many as 544 persons sustained burns while bursting firecrackers on Deepavali day on Thursday (October 31, 2024) across Tamil Nadu.

According to officials of the Fire and Rescue Services Department, the 12-year-old boy from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district of the State sustained injuries to his face and other parts of his body as he was holding lit firecrackers in his hand. He was declared dead at a government hospital in the district.

The department received over 150 emergency calls for assistance due to mishaps related to cracker bursting. Last year, 254 such calls were received.

As many as 48 fires were reported this time in the northern region of the State, which covers Chennai city and the suburbs, and 95 persons sustained burns while bursting crackers in the city. As many as 102 accidents were reported last year in the region.

347 cases registered in Chennai

The Greater Chennai City Police registered over 347 cases for bursting crackers beyond the stipulated time and those with high decibels of sound, and for running cracker shops flouting norms during Deepavali.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court and the guidance of the Tamil Nadu government, Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun had issued an advisory to the public ahead of Deepavali, which stated that crackers should be burst only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday. No firecrackers making more than 125 decibels of sound should be manufactured, used, or sold, he had said.

The Avadi City police has booked 65 persons in 46 cases within its jurisdiction.