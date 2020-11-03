Deepavali bonus for over 2.1 lakh PSU workers

CHENNAI

03 November 2020 01:15 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a Deepavali bonus for over 2.1 lakh employees of State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for the year 2019-20.

The C and D category employees and workers would get 10% bonus, including 8.33% bonus and 1.67% ex gratia, an official press release said.

“With this, eligible and permanent employees would get bonus and ex gratia of ₹8,400,” it added.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of ₹210.48 crore would be given to 2,91,975 employees in bonus and ex gratia. As per the amendments to the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, those drawing ₹21,000 a month or less are eligible for the bonus, and the monthly bonus calculation ceiling is ₹7,000.

Pandemic impact

The release said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the PSUs. Because of the lockdown that had hit transport and the functioning of factories for the past six months, the revenue of these PSUs had come down.

“However, in the interest of the families of those employed at the PSUs, the monthly salary is being paid. Though the profit-making PSUs had surplus funds to pay bonuses, they continue to face challenges,” it added.