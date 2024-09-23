DEEP ushers in transformation among children in government schools of Nagapattinam district

A house captain convincing a shy student to join a singing competition, latecomers showing up early at school, and children taking the initiative to keep the premises clean — these are just a few of the positive changes observed since the introduction of the District Education and Empowerment Programme (DEEP) in Nagapattinam’s government schools, a novel initiative started last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Shanmugasundaram, one of the four teacher ambassadors for DEEP who teaches Tamil at the Government Higher Secondary School in Sarabojirajapuram, shared these stories while reflecting on the programme’s impact. He recalled how a Class VII house leader at Maruthur Therku High School encouraged her shy friend to participate in a district singing competition— something no teacher had been able to achieve. The motivation? House points awarded for participation.

Mr. Shanmugasundaram noted how, in a school where tardiness was once common, house captains convinced latecomers to arrive on time, significantly reducing late arrivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his school, students took it upon themselves to clear a tree root left from a recent digging. “They said it was their house captain’s idea and since it was their turn to maintain the school grounds, they took charge,” he said, impressed by their sense of responsibility.

Another notable change was during morning assemblies when Red House was assigned prayer duty, a student not only read the news but also shared the health benefits of a herb, turning it into a month-long educational segment. The next month, Yellow House introduced science experiments while continuing the herb segment.

Block Education Officer V. Subramaniyan emphasised how students now even read English news headlines during assemblies to score better house points. “The house system motivates students to take the initiative and help one another,” he said. “From attendance to cleanliness, students are taking ownership in ways we have never seen before. Every class has its own house leader, and every school has house captains and vice-captains. The competition has transformed how students approach everyday tasks, from maintaining cleanliness to improving academic performance,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

DEEP, launched under the leadership of former District Collector Johny Tom Varghese and coordinated by Aa. Thi. Udhayakumar and P. Rashika from Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association and Vidya Vidhai, has brought together teachers and students to foster leadership and organisational skills. Piloted in 25 schools across the district’s six blocks, the programme divides students into four houses — Blue, Red, Green, and Yellow — with captains, vice-captains, and teacher mentors. Schools earn points based on academic performance, attendance, extracurricular participation, and even cleanliness.

“We are intensifying efforts to raise educational standards through initiatives focused on sports development, clubs, and academies, We monitor progress monthly, collect data, and hold steering committee meetings to address the district’s specific needs,” added a steering committee member of DEEP.

District officials, including District Collector Akash P., have expanded the programme by introducing DEEP in all government schools in the district this year planning new initiatives such as an arts academy in Neela Therku Veethi. This facility will offer 6-month art courses, enriching the lives of students and the broader community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.