Deep depression over Gulf of Mannar to bring heavy rain over few places in south T.N. till Saturday

Cyclone Burevi lost its intensity and is likely to cross Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts during the next six hours, according to the IMD.

The deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar close to the Ramanathapuram coast remained practically stationary, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram and 70 km west-southwest of Pamban.

Cyclone Burevi lost its intensity on Thursday night and became a deep depression.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s bulletin at 8 a.m., it is likely to move slowly west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts during the next six hours. It will have a wind speed of 50-60 kmph and sometimes gusting up to 70 kmph. It is likely to weaken into a depression during the next 12 hours and its wind speed will reduce to 45-55 kmph.

Several places received moderate to heavy rain under the influence of the weather system. Lalper in Cuddalore district received extremely heavy rain of 27 cm followed by Adhiramapattinam with 8 cm, Cuddalore, 9 cm, and Thuvakkudi, Tiruchi district, with 6 cm.

Kollidam in Nagapattinam received an extremely heavy rain of 36 cm during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Chidambaram recorded 34 cm and Parangipettai in Cuddalore district too recorded extremely heavy rain of 26 cm. Several south Tamil Nadu and delta district received very heavy rain.

Chennai recorded 6 cm and Poonamallee 3 cm of rain till 8.30 a.m.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said heavy rain will continue over Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Villupuram, Salem, Ariyalur and delta districts during the next six hours.

“As its intensity has decreased from a cyclone and it has remained stationary since 2.30 a.m. on Friday, it has turned into a rain-filled weather system. The rain belt has extended to the northern districts as well,” said an official.

While a few places in south Tamil Nadu may get heavy to very heavy rain, one or two places in the northern districts may receive heavy and very heavy rain till Saturday morning.

Among the city reservoirs, Cholavaram recorded heavy rain of 9 cm, Red Hills 5 cm, Poondi 4 cm and Chembarambakkam 3 cm. Water release from Chembarambakkam reservoir is set to be stepped up to 2,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) on Friday as the water body is receiving an inflow of 6,000 cusecs from water bodies upstream. Kancheepuram district collectorate has issued a flood alert to areas downstream in Adyar river, including Kundrathur, Tiruneermalai and Thirumudivakkam.