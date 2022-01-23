Deenabandu is expert appraisal panel chief

K.Deenabandu, former IAS officer, has been made chairman of theState-level Expert Appraisal Committee(SEAC).

The Committee’smainfunction isassistthe State-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority(SEIAA), which isempowered to grantenvironmentalclearance toprojects for the purpose ofmitigatingpollution and protectingthe environment.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on January 11, Mr.Deenabanduwill hold the office forthree years.

The notification stated that the formation of the Committee had been done in consultation with the State government.Thepanel included12 other members.Besides, the Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Boardhad been made the Member Secretary of the SEAC.

The Centre also constituted the SEIAA, headed byN. Krishnakumar, former IFS officer.It had two other members, including State Environment Director as the Member Secretary of the Authority.