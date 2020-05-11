Deemed varsities release entrance test schedule

The SRM Joint Entrance Examination Engineering (SRMJEEE) for B.Tech courses for the academic year 2020-2021 will be held from July 30 to August 4. Successful candidates will be admitted in SRM Institute of Science and Technology (earlier SRM University), Kattankulathur (Main Campus); Vadapalani; Ramapuram; and Delhi – NCR; SRM University in Andhra Pradesh; Sonepat in Haryana; and Sikkim.

On each day there will be two sessions and candidates can choose their session, date and exam centre. Hall ticket may be downloaded in the third week of July.

The exam will be held in 127 Indian cities besides Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Baharain and Kuwait. The 2-hour and 30-minute computer-based test will have 125 multiple choice questions with no negative marks for wrong answers.

Counselling is expected to be held in the second and third week of August. Candidates will be chosen based on their SRMJEEE rank. The last date for applying has also been extended.

For more details visit www.srmist.edu.in .

Sathyabama University

Sathyabama Institute of Science Technology will conduct the entrance exam for admission to BE, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Des courses from August 3 to 5. The computer-based test will be held in 40 cities. Only those who have submitted filled in application forms by April 30 are eligible for the test.

The results would be announced on August 8 and online counselling will begin on Aug 12. For further details visit www.sathyabama.ac.in.